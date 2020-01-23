Police said a Michigan man pulled into the driveway of his Warren home around 3 a.m. Wednesday after attending a show in Detroit and then walked to his door, WJBK-TV reported.

At that point a 22-year-old man ran up to him with a gun, police told the station.

But there was a teeny weeny problem for the gunman: His victim is a concealed pistol license holder, WJBK said — and had his own gun on hand.

What happened next?

With that the 28-year-old CPL holder pulled out his gun and fired several shots at the suspected robber, the station said. Warren Police Det. Chad Wolowiec told WJBK about 20 shots were exchanged between the two.

Fortunately the CPL holder was unharmed in the shootout, the station said.

But the suspect? Not so much. Despite being hit in the leg and forearm, he was able to get into a vehicle and drive away, WJBK said.

Warren police on an unrelated call nearby heard the shots and minutes later spotted a vehicle driving with its lights off a few blocks away, the station said. When cops tried to pull over the vehicle, the drive sped off, WJBK added.

“There was a short pursuit and the suspect was found a short time later sitting in the car with the gunshot wounds,” Wolowiec told the station.

Where do things stand?

Police determined the CPL holder was simply defending himself in what was either a targeted incident or a crime of opportunity, WJBK said.

Officials told the station the accused attacker — who was stable in a hospital — has a criminal past and now faces potential charges of armed robbery and attempted murder, the station said.