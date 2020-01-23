Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamRestlessness, light rule-breaking and milk spotted on Senate floor as impeachment trial rolls on Senator-jurors who may not be impartial? Remove them for cause Broad, bipartisan rebuke for proposal to pull troops from Africa MORE (R-S.C.) exchanged pleasantries with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffThe Hill’s Morning Report – House prosecutes Trump as ‘lawless,’ ‘corrupt’ What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial Democrats’ impeachment case lands with a thud with GOP — but real audience is voters MORE (D-Calif.), who is serving as one of the House managers in President Trump Donald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg’s activism: Study economics and then ‘come back’ to us The Hill’s Morning Report – House prosecutes Trump as ‘lawless,’ ‘corrupt’ What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE’s impeachment trial, telling him he was “very well-spoken.”

“Good job, you’re very well spoken,” Graham, a former military judge who is one of Trump’s most vocal allies in the Senate, told Schiff, shaking his hand, as he left the Capitol Wednesday night.

Sen Graham walking out of the Capitol encounters Schiff, shakes his hand and says, “Good job, you’re very well spoken.” pic.twitter.com/Ne1f8TB7Qz — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 23, 2020

Schiff spoke for approximately two and a half hours Wednesday, outlining the timeline of the House’s impeachment proceedings and citing video testimony from earlier impeachment hearings held in the House.

“If people are listening, it’s very hard to imagine that they will think that the Democrats and the House managers are making this up,” CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said after Schiff’s address, calling the California Democrat’s argument “dazzling.”