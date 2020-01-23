On Wednesday night Laura Ingraham revealed new emails from May 2019 discussing the CIA “whistleblower” and his role in the Ukrainian scandal.

Laura asked the questions, “What did the alleged whistleblower know about the Bidens and Burisma?”

Anti-Trump CIA whistleblower Eric Ciaramella filed his second-hand “whistleblower” complaint against President Trump after speaking with Adam Schiff’s team in September.

Ciaramella claimed he was concerned about President Trump’s discussion of Hunter Biden during his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Now we know why Ciaramella was so concerned.

According to White House visitor logs Eric Ciaramella was hosting the January 19, 2016 White House meeting where Ukrainian officials were told to drop the investigation into Hunter Biden.

* * * * * * * * * * *

Investigative reporter John Solomon at The Hill reported in April 2019 on the January 2016 meeting between Ukrainian officials and Obama officials at the White House.

The other case raised at the January 2016 meeting, Telizhenko said, involved Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company under investigation in Ukraine for improper foreign transfers of money. At the time, Burisma allegedly was paying then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter as both a board member and a consultant. More than $3 million flowed from Ukraine to an American firm tied to Hunter Biden in 2014-15, bank records show. According to Telizhenko, U.S. officials told the Ukrainians they would prefer that Kiev drop the Burisma probe and allow the FBI to take it over. The Ukrainians did not agree. But then Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire Ukraine’s chief prosecutor in March 2016, as I previously reported. The Burisma case was transferred to NABU, then shut down.

According to Stephen McIntyre the demand that Ukrainian top prosecutor Viktor Shokin be fired as a condition for IMF loan almost certainly originated with Biden staff. The demand was first announced to Ukrainian prosecutors at a January 19, 2016 meeting with US officials hosted by Eric Ciaramella.

the demand that Shokin be fired as a condition for IMF loan almost certainly originated with Biden staff. The demand was first announced to Ukr prosecutors at Jan 19, 2016 meeting with US officials hosted by Eric Ciaramella. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 11, 2019

Obviously, this is a very bold and shocking statement.

The Gateway Pundit reported on this in November but now we have confirmed the information.

If you run a search on the White House visitor logs during the final year (2016) of the Obama administration you find that Eric Ciaramella is listed over 200 times.

Ciaramella hosted a meeting with Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko on January 19, 2016 in the Obama White House.

And we also discovered that Artem Sytnyk, the director of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), a Soros group, who leaked documents on kickbacks to Manafort during the 2016 election, was also at the meeting.

Fool Nelson first reported this on October 12 before the Ciaramella was alleged publicly to be the whistleblower.

BREAKING: Alleged #Whistleblower Eric Ciaramella ran the meeting that @jsolomonReports was “one of the earliest documented efforts to build the now-debunked Trump-Russia collusion narrative”. @AndriyUkraineTe please confirm. https://t.co/NOMHAZpXPv https://t.co/44Bd4wwmSX pic.twitter.com/2XQyqrYIia — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) October 12, 2019

Today we confirmed that this was the only listed White House meeting attended by Andrii Telizhenko in 2016.

This was also the meeting where Hunter Biden was discussed.

This was the meeting where Ukrainians were told to end their investigation of Hunter Biden.

And White House expert Eric Ciaramella HOSTED the January 19, 2016 meeting.

This is why Eric Ciaramella MUST TESTIFY.

He may have filed his phony second-hand “whistleblower” report because he was definitely in on the plot fire the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden.

More from Robert Barnes…

More evidence emerges that the reason the media want to hide the name of the whistleblower is an honest investigation into Ukraine-Biden corruption would expose the whistleblower’s own personal role in criminal conduct. This is why we don’t allow secret accusers in America. https://t.co/O3cobA6B97 — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 11, 2019

