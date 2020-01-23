Footage has emerged showing an airline passenger with suspected SARS-like coronavirus being wheeled out of an airport in a quarantine box.

The man inside the box is wearing a protective suit, a mask and gloves after he reportedly showed possible symptoms during screening and was isolated from other travellers.

The box is surrounded by staff wearing blue masks as it is wheeled to a waiting ambulance outside a terminal at the airport in Fuzhou in south-eastern China.

The number of deaths in China jumped to 25 on Thursday as the outbreak – which began in the central city of Wuhan – spread to other countries and the epicentre was locked down amid fears it could become a global pandemic.

China has reported more than 600 cases of the virus, which is believed to have originated at a market that sold live animals and seafood.

It is suspected that it emerged from illegally traded wildlife and one study by medical experts suggests it may have originated in snakes, with a link to bats.

Government medical adviser Zhong Nanshan had also identified badgers and rats as possible sources.

Heathrow and airports around the world have introduced screening measures for passengers arriving from the affected region.

Wuhan, a city of 11million, was put on lockdown and residents were told to stay inside the city to prevent the virus from spreading even further.

Flights were suspended, bus, train and ferry services were cancelled and roadblocks were set up on the outskirts of the city.

Some flights were still operating after a 10am deadline, however.

The Hankou railway station looked like a ghost town and toll booths had shut down, effectively cutting off road access.

Guards were patrolling major highways, one resident told Reuters.

There was panic as shoppers stormed a store that sells masks, cleared out supermarket shelves, queued for petrol and thronged into hospitals for checks.

Health officials fear this new strain of coronavirus will spread rapidly as hundreds of millions of Chinese residents travel domestically and abroad for the Lunar New Year, which begins Saturday.

There are fears it is already spreading worldwide, with cases reported in the US, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan.

Imperial College London said the number of cases is likely far higher than what has been reported in China.

It said it estimated a total of 4,000 cases in Wuhan alone as of January 18.

There is no vaccine for the virus, which can spread through respiratory transmission.

Symptoms include fever, difficulty in breathing and cough, similar to many other respiratory illnesses, and it can lead to pneumonia.