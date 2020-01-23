Vice President Pence on Thursday was caught on a microphone appearing to discuss President TrumpDonald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg’s activism: Study economics and then ‘come back’ to us The Hill’s Morning Report – House prosecutes Trump as ‘lawless,’ ‘corrupt’ What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE‘s impeachment trial with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE as the two exchanged pleasantries at a memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Netanyahu greeted world leaders at Yad Vashem, the memorial to the Holocaust in Jerusalem, and his exchange with Pence was captured on video. Netanyahu can be heard asking Pence how he’s doing, and the vice president responds with an apparent allusion to the impeachment fight.

“We’re contending. He’s unstoppable,” Pence said with a smile, apparently referring to Trump. “Like somebody else I know.”

Hot mic: In chat at start of World Holocaust Forum, Pence and Bibi chat about impeachment. “We are contending. He’s unstoppable,” Pence tells Bibi about Trump. “Like somebody else I know.” pic.twitter.com/Hi1UuryMau — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) January 23, 2020

The exchange at the somber event reflects the extent to which Trump’s impeachment has seeped into the administration’s relationships with foreign leaders. Trump was asked by reporters about the subject upon arriving at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, two days earlier.

The House impeached Trump last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after alleging he withheld aid and a White House meeting from Ukraine as he sought investigations into his political rivals.

House impeachment managers began making their case against Trump in the Senate on Wednesday and will continue with their presentation over the next two days. The White House will then present its defense of the president, who is all but certain to be acquitted in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Netanyahu is going through his own political and personal battles. He went through multiple elections last year after initially failing to garner enough support to form a governing coalition, and in November the prime minister was indicted on charges of bribery and fraud.

The prime minister, who has denied wrongdoing, is a staunch ally of the Trump administration, which has in turn made support for Israel a cornerstone of its foreign policy.