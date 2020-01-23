President Donald Trump is set to become the first president of the United States to speak in person at Friday’s March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.

What are the details?

On Wednesday, March for Life organizers of the pro-life gathering tweeted out a call for supporters to attend the event set for Jan. 24. A few hours later, President Trump responded on Twitter, “See you on Friday…Big Crowd!”

President Trump’s declaration was followed up by a confirmation from the White House that he “will be the first President in history to attend the March for Life.” Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway also hailed President Trump for being “the most prolife President in history” and thanked the president while encouraging people to attend the event on the National Mall.

March for Life president Jeanne Mancini issued a statement following the announcement, saying:

We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life. He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn. From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his Administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering. We are grateful for all these pro-life accomplishments and look forward to gaining more victories for life in the future.

Following the announcement, March for Life’s website was shut down “due to the surge in web traffic,” the organization tweeted.

Anything else?

CNN noted that President Trump “was also the first president to speak at the march via video feed when he addressed participants in the 2018 March.”