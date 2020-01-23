President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Miami more than doubled its room rates right before the White House announced he would visit there on Thursday, the HuffPost is reporting.

The move possibly will increase taxpayers costs for the staff who must travel there in advance, the web site noted.

Plans for Trump to address the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting at the Trump National Doral were put in motion in mid-January – right about the same time the resort increased the nightly rate for its least expensive room from $254 to $539, according to HuffPost.

Officials at Doral refused to reveal how much money they are charging government employees staying at the resort for Trump’s visit. And the White House would not say how much Secret Service agents and other members of the Trump advance team are paying.

Trump is expected to be at the resort for just a few hours, but at least two dozen staff members normally arrive in advance of his visit.

HuffPost said for the second half of December and the first days of January, the resort website quoted rates as low as $254 for nonrefundable rooms during the days the RNC was meeting.

The rate increased to $459 a night on Jan. 13. The next day it jumped to $539 a night. But it dropped to $499 a night on Jan. 15. By then rooms were only available for the final night of the RNC meeting.

In contrast, rooms for RNC members were sold in a block for $289 per night.