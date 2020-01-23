President Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani dropped a bomb this morning warning that he is going to start revealing documents related to the Biden Family’s corrupt and criminal dealings in the Ukraine and elsewhere around the world.
Rudy tweeted:
Everything I tried to tell the press last March is now coming out, and more. I will now start to reveal the evidence directly to you, the People. The Biden Family Enterprise made millions by selling public office. Then when Joe was Obama’s Point Man, they ALL made millions.
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 23, 2020
It’s time to take these criminals from the Obama Administration to task. The Bidens, Obamas and the Clintons were criminal enterprises.
