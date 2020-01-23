(FOX NEWS) — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday that he had never seen U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts admonish litigators the way had admonished House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. and members of President Trump’s legal team near the end of the first day of the Senate impeachment trial.

“It’s really extraordinary. I can say as somebody who has actually worked for John Roberts,” said Hawley, who used to clerk for the Chief Justice. “I have never seen him do that before from any bench that I have ever seen him sit on.”

Roberts pounded the gavel as Trump attorneys pointedly responded to Nadler’s accusations before telling those assembled it was “appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president’s counsel in equal terms.”

