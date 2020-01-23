Three states and a group of immigration organizations have asked the Supreme Court to not intervene in cases regarding the implementation of a new “public charge” rule and instead let the cases play out in the courts.

The public charge rule, which was issued last year, provides clarification about what factors would be considered when determining whether someone is likely at any time in the future to become a public charge. A public charge refers to an individual who is likely to become primarily dependent on the government for subsistence through assistance such as food stamps or Medicaid. The rule will consider a person a public charge if they receive at least one government benefit for more than 12 months in a three-year period.

The rule was challenged in several states, leading to injunctions that prevented the rule from going into effect on Oct. 15, 2019. Two federal appeals courts—the Fourth Circuit and the Ninth Circuit—lifted similar injunctions last month. But the Second Circuit has refused to set aside a pair of injunctions issued by a New York District Court judge, prompting the Trump administration to file an emergency request (pdf) to the top court last week to lift those blocks.

In the New York cases, three states—New York, Connecticut, and Vermont—and a group of immigration organizations such as Make the Road New York sued the Trump administration, in separate cases, to stop the rule taking effect.

The state officials and immigration groups argued in separate filings on Wednesday that the top court should not lift the injunctions because the Trump administration has not identified any reasons for the need to let the rule take effect immediately.

“Defendants have not claimed that a stay is needed for public safety, national security, or military effectiveness, let alone an emergency touching on any of these areas of concern,” the state officials argued in their filing (pdf).

They say four circuit courts are currently expeditiously considering the appeals on their merits and will issue decisions in the next few months. They also argued that the current immigration framework dealing with decisions surrounding public charges is lawful, and the courts should not disrupt the status quo.

“Granting a stay here would inject confusion and uncertainty into immigration decisions and plaintiffs’ administration of their public-benefits programs, and deter potentially millions of noncitizens residing in plaintiffs’ jurisdictions from accessing public benefits that they are legally entitled to obtain,” the state officials argued.

They went on to argue that the expansion of the definition of “public charge” is unlawful because “it vastly exceeds the long-established understanding of that term, contrary to Congress’s intent to incorporate this consensus understanding into federal immigration law.”

The immigration groups made similar arguments in their own filing (pdf).

Meanwhile, the Trump administration argued in its filing on Jan. 13 that its request for a stay on the injunctions is appropriate because the Supreme Court is likely to take up the appeals from the Second Circuit as two other appeals courts have already concluded that the rule will likely be upheld.

The administration argued that the “decisions by multiple courts of appeals have been rendered effectively meaningless within their own territorial jurisdictions because of a single district court’s nationwide injunctions, starkly illustrat[ing] the problems that such injunctions pose.”

The administration also argued that the injunctions would also “would result in effectively irreparable harm to the government.”

The U.S. House of Representatives has filed a motion (pdf) to submit a friend-of-the-court brief on Wednesday in support of the states and immigration groups. The House lawyers argued in their accompanying brief that the DHS “may not substitute its own policy judgment for Congress’s” with the new rule.

“When Congress reenacted the public-charge provision without material change in 1996, it legislated against the backdrop of a long-settled understanding of “public charge” as limited to noncitizens who primarily depend on the government over the long term,” the brief said. “Courts must presume that Congress intended to ratify that long-established meaning when it reenacted the provision without changing it.”

In a statement on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the DHS rule leaves the door open for discrimination and uncertainty.

“The Administration’s rule opens the door to unfettered and arbitrary discrimination, vast uncertainty and heightened confusion in our immigration and public assistance systems and therefore ‘would be impossible to apply rationally or fairly,” she said. “Under the Administration’s rule, any immigrant could conceivably be denied critical, life-saving benefits, based simply on language skills or perceived likelihood to one day participate in an assistance initiatives.”

The White House did not immediately respond to our request to comment.