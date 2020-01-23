Tensions are running high between Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump admin releases trove of documents on Ukrainian military aid The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions What to watch for on Day 2 of Senate impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) and Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocratic senator blasts ‘draconian’ press restrictions during impeachment trial Feds seek 25-year sentence for Coast Guard officer accused of targeting lawmakers, justices Clinton: McConnell’s rules like ‘head juror colluding with the defendant to cover up a crime’ MORE (N.Y.) after a bruising battle over the Senate impeachment trial’s rules.

Schumer has turned the proceedings into a trial of McConnell and Senate Republicans as much as President Trump Donald John TrumpRouhani says Iran will never seek nuclear weapons Trump downplays seriousness of injuries in Iran attack after US soldiers treated for concussions Trump says Bloomberg is ‘wasting his money’ on 2020 campaign MORE, which has hardened partisan divisions.

McConnell in return has rebuffed Schumer’s efforts to negotiate a bipartisan organizing resolution for the trial, ignoring repeated requests to meet. He angered Schumer by not sharing the text of the resolution setting the trial’s rules until Monday evening.

“It appears that Leader McConnell decided to go along with the president’s desire to cover up his wrongdoing, hook, line and sinker,” Schumer said Tuesday morning after the resolution was made public.

A Senate Republican aide said Schumer seems to be obsessed with making the trial about McConnell and tying incumbents up for re-election such as Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Senate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial Collins breaks with GOP on attempt to change impeachment rules resolution MORE (R-Maine) and Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerMcConnell keeps press in check as impeachment trial starts Progressive group launches campaign targeting vulnerable GOP senators on impeachment What to watch for as Senate organizes impeachment on day one MORE (R-Colo.) to the GOP leader.

Republicans are pointing to interviews Schumer did earlier this month in which he highlighted the potential political payoff for Senate Democrats in the 2020 election, arguing that making the fight about additional witnesses and documents will either reveal new damaging information on Trump or hurt the standing of vulnerable GOP incumbents.

“It’s a win-win,” he told The New York Times.

And there’s no love lost between Senate Republicans and Schumer; Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) said many of his colleagues are determined to oppose the Democratic leader.

“We’re not going to make Chuck happy,” he said.

Democrats aren’t worried about Schumer’s tactics when it comes to Republicans.

They say their leader can make deals when he wants to, and they also point out that McConnell can dish it out as well as take it.

“McConnell is not an easy person to deal with. But when he has to, Schumer tries,” said a person close to Schumer.

Some Republicans argue that Schumer’s tactics, including his decision to force votes on 11 amendments Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, are souring any chances he’ll convince Republicans to back witnesses later in the trial.

“I think at this point all of these amendments are dilatory,” said Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyHow Citizens United altered America’s political landscape Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Biden calls for revoking key online legal protection MORE (R-Mo.), who said the hours of arguments on Tuesday are “really trying senators’ patience.”

Josh Holmes, a GOP strategist and former chief of staff to McConnell, warned on Twitter “the mood in the chamber will be toxic by Saturday.”

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneySenate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial Senate blocks push to subpoena Bolton in impeachment trial Impeachment trial begins with furor over rules MORE (Utah), a key GOP moderate and swing vote, voiced impatience with the steady drumbeat of outrage from Democrats over the way Republicans are handling the trial.

“I think the Democrats make a mistake when they cry outrage time and time again. If everything is an outrage, then nothing is an outrage,” he grumbled in an interview with CNN.

But another key swing vote, Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSenate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial Senate blocks push to subpoena Bolton in impeachment trial Impeachment trial begins with furor over rules MORE (R-Alaska), said she wasn’t surprised by Schumer’s tactics and did not necessarily feel alienated.

“I think it was expected,” she said, adding that she explained to constituents ahead of time that she planned to vote against all of Schumer’s amendments. “I don’t think there was any great surprises there. It was long but I don’t think it was unexpected.”

Murkowski, however, said “the tone and the tenor” of the debate in the early hours of Wednesday morning “was unnecessary” and said she was “appreciative the chief justice shut that down.”

Democrats are siding with Schumer’s argument that McConnell has let politics take over what is supposed to be a solemn, impartial constitutional event.

“With McConnell, it’s all politics all the time,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Hillary Clinton tears open wound with her attack on Sanders MORE (D-Mass.) when asked about his handling of the organizing resolution.

McConnell exasperated Democrats when he declared last month: “I’m not impartial about this at all,” referring to the trial.

Senators said they were surprised the two leaders never met more than a few minutes to hammer out a deal to avoid Tuesday’s protracted messy floor fight.

“I was surprised. I would have thought Sen. McConnell would have understood the importance to the institution” of negotiating rules for the trial ahead of time, said Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinNew Parnas evidence escalates impeachment witnesses fight Pressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE (D-Md.).

“Even though you may not be able to resolve everything, there’s a process that could have been much more harmonious,” he added. “It’s extremely disappointing that Sen. McConnell clearly did not reach out to Sen. Schumer at all.”

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphySenate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial Trump health chief: ‘Not a need’ for ObamaCare replacement plan right now Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a ‘cover-up,’ ‘national disgrace’ MORE (D-Conn.) on Wednesday slammed McConnell for passing an organizing resolution designed “to speed through this trial as quickly as possible.”

“This is the first time that the Senate has adopted rules designed to prevent evidence from being entered into the record,” he added.

Another telling moment came Tuesday night, after hours of skirmishing on the Senate floor between the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team on proposed changes to the Senate rules.

As the clock ticked close to 9:30 p.m., McConnell asked Schumer if he would agree to stack the votes on amendments, which would give senators an outside chance of going home before midnight instead of 2 a.m. or later.

Schumer offered to postpone the votes until Wednesday but insisted that the House prosecutors retain their time to explain the amendments, infuriating some Republicans who had been sitting at their desks for hours.

When McConnell then called for a break in the proceedings, instead of huddling with Schumer to work out an agreement, as might have been expected, the GOP leader left the chamber outside the South door.

The GOP leader looked irritated when he re-entered the chamber, walking to the cloakroom with a slight limp and raising his hands with a look of exasperations as he approached GOP staff.

Schumer later said that brief exchange on the floor was the only negotiation the two leaders had the whole evening.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they can’t see the McConnell-Schumer relationship getting much worse and acknowledge it reflects the growing partisanship of a chamber that once prided itself on collegiality.

One senior Republican senator said things are worse now than they were when Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidThe Trumpification of the federal courts Trump to rally evangelicals after critical Christianity Today editorial Left presses 2020 Democrats to retake the courts from Trump MORE (Nev.) was the Democratic leader tangling with McConnell.

“I thought the McConnell-Reid relationship was as bad as it could be but I think McConnell’s and Schumer’s relationship is worse. At least, Reid was able to make a decision,” the GOP senator said. “Sen. Schumer is very reluctant to do anything that makes his members mad.”

The senator cited what Republicans view as Schumer’s reluctance to cut deals that may provoke liberals such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Trump on Clinton’s Sanders comments: ‘She’s the one that people don’t like’ MORE (I-Vt.).

McConnell’s and Reid’s relationship was notoriously bad and hit multiple low points during their frequent fights over the federal judiciary.

McConnell once declared Reid was “going to be remembered as the worst leader here ever” while Reid routinely highlighted the number of filibusters the Republicans waged under McConnell’s leadership.

Reid went so far as to call McConnell “craven” at the 2016 Democratic convention because of “what he’s done to our democracy.”

Another GOP senator said Schumer used to be known as a Senate dealmaker but since becoming the Democratic leader has become more aligned with liberals in his party.

“Schumer hasn’t been very receptive to any kind of discussions,” the lawmaker said. “He used to think of him as kind of a deal-cutter but that’s not where his party is now.”

The senator noted that Schumer was one of only one 9 Democrats who voted against the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal, along with Sanders.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinSenate braces for bitter fight over impeachment rules Sunday shows – All eyes on Senate impeachment trial Durbin says he hopes enough GOP senators know that ‘history will find you’ MORE (Ill.), who was a junior member of the Senate during Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonTrump lawyer argues Democrats have ‘absolutely no case’ in first impeachment trial remarks McConnell drops two-day limit on opening arguments Chelsea Clinton unveils next ‘She Persisted’ book MORE’s 1999 impeachment trial, recalled relations between then Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) and Democratic Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) were quite different.

“There was much more openness at that time and more open conversation,” he said.

“We didn’t agree on everything, by any means,” he added. “But it was a much different attitude. This situation now with Sen. McConnell is much more confrontational.”

In 1999, all senators gathered in the Old Senate Chamber before the trial to hash out an organizing resolution that eventually passed 100 to 0.