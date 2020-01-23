America’s fascination with the royal family will be getting a whole new makeover with the debut of “The Prince” on HBO Max – an animated comedy series centered on Britain’s most important family.

According to Deadline, “The Prince” comes from “Family Guy” producer Gary Janetti, who will also voice the title character, and was inspired by his Instagram account famous for its routine mockery of the royals through the eyes of William and Kate’s son Prince George – the third in line for the throne. The account currently stands at over 1 million followers.

Other voice talents will include Orlando Bloom (Prince Harry), Condola Rashad (Meghan Markle), Lucy Punch (Kate Middleton), Tom Hollander (Prince Philp), Alan Cumming (George’s Butler), Frances De La Tour (Queen Elizabeth) and Iwan Rheon (Prince William).

“Written and executive produced by Janetti, the series will follow a cartooned 6-year-old Prince George, voiced by Janetti, spilling the royal ‘tea’ on his family, followers and the British Monarchy,” Deadline reported of the series. “‘The Prince‘ is described as a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child.”

“Before George rules Britannia, he’ll be laying down his own laws in Janetti’s comedic take on the future King of England’s childhood as seen from the prince’s own point of view,” continued Deadline. “Because his succession isn’t coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, told Deadline that the series will be a bigger canvas for Janetti to paint his already popular portrait of Prince George.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet,” said Aubrey. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” said Janetti.

The show comes as even more attention than usual has been directed at the royal family following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they will be seeking a “progressive new role” in the institution as they seek financial independence in North America. Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the rather strict terms that Harry and Meghan will be under as they split from the royal family, barring them from being referred to by the terms His and Her Majesty, while also ordering them to repay the money British taxpayers had spent on remodeling their Frogmore Cottage.

“With the queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations,” said the statement from Buckingham Palace. “While they can no longer formally represent the queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The duke and duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home.”