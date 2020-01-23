President Donald Trump went on the attack against House Democrats, impeachment and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in a series of tweets Thursday morning.

In one tweet, Trump summarized claims by former State Department official Robert Charles, who served in the George W. Bush administration. Charles was critical of the presentation at the Senate trial by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Charles was interviewed Thursday on television’s “Fox & Friends First.”

Trump wrote: “’In an impeachment, you can’t use a work of fiction as the theory for the case, filling in gaps with presumptions against the President. It was a weak presentation, self indulgent, & he didn’t deliver the goods,’” Robert Charles, @HeatherChilders @FoxNews.

The president also slammed House Democrats for how they conducted the impeachment inquiry.

He tweeted: “The Democrat House would not give us lawyers, or not one witness, but now demand that the Republican Senate produce the witnesses that the House never sought, or even asked for? They had their chance, but pretended to rush. Most unfair & corrupt hearing in Congressional history!”

And he added a short time later, “No matter what you give to the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, it will never be enough!”

Trump also blasted Democrats and Schiff, tweeting: “The Democrats & Shifty Schiff, whose presentation to the Senate was loaded with lies and misrepresentations, are refusing to state that the Obama Administration withheld aid from many countries including Ukraine, Pakistan, Philippines, Egypt, Honduras, & Mexico. Witch Hunt!”