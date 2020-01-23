President TrumpDonald John TrumpMnuchin knocks Greta Thunberg’s activism: Study economics and then ‘come back’ to us The Hill’s Morning Report – House prosecutes Trump as ‘lawless,’ ‘corrupt’ What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial MORE pointed to former President Obama in a tweet ahead of the resumption of the Senate impeachment trial on Thursday, saying that his predecessor withheld aid from multiple countries too.

“The Democrats & Shifty Schiff, whose presentation to the Senate was loaded with lies and misrepresentations, are refusing to state that the Obama Administration withheld aid from many countries including Ukraine, Pakistan, Philippines, Egypt, Honduras, & Mexico,” he said, using his nickname for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffThe Hill’s Morning Report – House prosecutes Trump as ‘lawless,’ ‘corrupt’ What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial Democrats’ impeachment case lands with a thud with GOP — but real audience is voters MORE (D-Calif.), who is serving as an impeachment manager.

“Witch Hunt!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democrats & Shifty Schiff, whose presentation to the Senate was loaded with lies and misrepresentations, are refusing to state that the Obama Administration withheld aid from many countries including Ukraine, Pakistan, Philippines, Egypt, Honduras, & Mexico. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

House Democrats, including Schiff, are arguing in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial that the president should be removed from office over his dealings with Ukraine.

Their effort is centered around the allegation that Trump withheld military aid in an effort to force Ukraine’s president into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – House prosecutes Trump as ‘lawless,’ ‘corrupt’ What to watch for on Day 3 of Senate impeachment trial Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden MORE and his son and unfounded allegations that Kyiv interfered in the 2016 election. The House-passed articles impeachment charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump’s lawyers have argued during the Senate trial that Obama also withheld aid to countries. Conservative lawyer George Conway George Thomas Conway‘Emotion’ from Trump’s legal team wins presidential plaudits George Conway says Senate GOP knows Trump is ‘guilty’: ‘What are they afraid of?’ George Conway on Trump adding Dershowitz, Starr to legal team: ‘Hard to see how either could help’ MORE, a frequent critic of Trump, blasted their position, saying on CNN that it was flawed. The Obama administration withheld the aid from countries amid diplomatic strife, including a coup in Egypt and the expulsion of American trainers from Pakistan.