Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, Thursday said she’s seeking $50 million in damages from former Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton because she won’t let her remarks about her in connection with Russia “go unchecked.”

“For her to be able to use her position to essentially imply that I am a traitor to the nation that I love cannot go unchecked, because if she can do it to me, and her powerful allies can do it to me, they can do it to anyone,” the Hawaii Democrat told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

Last fall, Clinton told the podcast “Campaign HQ” that a candidate for the Democrats’ nomination was “the favorite of the Russians,” and made comparisons to 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Clinton did not specifically mention Gabbard by name, but later, when asked if the former secretary of state was referring to Gabbard, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill replied that “if the nesting doll fits,” a reference to Russian nesting dolls. He later tweeted that Clinton was referring to the Republican Party grooming Gabbard, reports NBC News.

Gabbard said Thursday she was targeted by Clinton because she’d supported Sen. Bernie Sanders against her in the 2016 presidential election, and because she was critical of several of the former secretary of state’s policies.

Gabbard’s lawsuit claims that as a result of Clinton’s comments, she has suffered “significant actual damages” estimated to total $50 million.

Show co-host Steve Doocy asked Gabbard how she would be able to prove malice when her name was not used directly, and the lawmaker said the “details are in the lawsuit.”

“Once again this is a clear attempt to try to intimidate and silence those like me who are speaking out,” she said. “I have dedicated my entire adult life to serving our country,” she said. “I’m filing this lawsuit because I will not allow her or anyone to try to intimidate me or other patriotic Americans into silence.”