The majority of students interviewed in a video filmed at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., said that they’re OK with abortions all the way up to birth.

Eduardo Neret of Campus Reform recently visited the campus to gauge students’ support for late-term abortion — and the majority of the responses were decidedly disturbing.

What are the details?

Neret paid a visit to the campus ahead of this week’s March for Life and asked students their thoughts on late-term abortion.

According to the outlet, the majority of students voiced their support for late-term abortion, with many insisting that there should be no restrictions on abortion whatsoever.

Other students also said that taxpayers should also fund abortions. At least one student said that women should be able to access abortions in the third trimester simply on the grounds that they might not make it to an abortion clinic during the first two trimesters because the woman might end up being too busy.

To the students, Neret said, “We’re at George Washington University … to ask students about abortion, whether they think there should be any limits, and what they consider a human life.”

“Do you support abortion in the third trimester?” he asked.

Here are some of the more interesting responses:

“[Abortion] should be considered a health service that everyone should have the right to.”

“It’s a women’s body to decide what she wants … if she wants to do it, then that’s up to her.”

“I think that if [a woman feels abortion] is the right decision … it’s their body.”

“If someone doesn’t want a child or doesn’t want to go through with a pregnancy, they should be able to opt out.”

“It should be left to her choice.”

“If the women have all of the information … then it shouldn’t be anybody else’s decision.”

“I don’t think you should just be able to ban it.”

“They should have the right to do that.”

“There shouldn’t be any restrictions on [abortion] at all.”

[embedded content]



www.youtube.com

