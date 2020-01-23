In a video that’s stirred up some attention online, a self-described father of a college graduate asks Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA), whose platform includes “a plan to cancel student loan debt,” if he can get his money back after “working a double shift” and dutifully saving so he could pay for his daughter’s college education. Her answer inspires an exasperated response from the man.

In a video highlighted over at Twitchy, the father approaches Warren to ask her about her student loan cancellation plan.

“My daughter’s getting out of school, I saved all my money, so she doesn’t have any student debt,” the man says. “Am I going to get my money back?”

“Of course not,” the Massachusetts senator responds.

“So, we end up paying for people who didn’t save any money, then those who did the right thing get screwed,” the father says.

He goes on to describe the actions of his “buddy,” who he says makes more money than him but didn’t use his money responsibly. Meanwhile he worked a “double shift” and carefully put money away in order to make sure his daughter wasn’t burdened with debt.

“So, you’re laughing,” the man says in response to Warren’s reaction. “Yes, that’s exactly what you’re doing,” he says after the senator appears to protest. “We did the right thing — and we get screwed,” the frustrated father says before walking away.

A Father confronts @SenWarren Father : My daughter is in school, I saved all my money just to pay student loans Can I have my money back? Warren: of course not Father: so you want to help those who don’t save any money and the ones that do the right thing get screwed? pic.twitter.com/EY8M57tj9F — JiveBunny (@JiveBunnyMuzik) January 21, 2020

On her official campaign website, Warren details her “plan to cancel student loan debt on day one of my presidency” which includes giving debt relief to “42 million Americans”, addressing “racial disparities” in student debt, and “making public college and technical school tuition-free.” A few excerpts below (formatting adjusted):

…I will start to use existing laws on day one of my presidency to implement my student loan debt cancellation plan that offers relief to 42 million Americans — in addition to using all available tools to address racial disparities in higher education, crack down on for-profit institutions, and eliminate predatory lending. … Here’s how it will work: I’ll direct the Secretary of Education to use their authority to begin to compromise and modify federal student loans consistent with my plan to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for 95% of student loan borrowers (about 42 million people).

I’ll also direct the Secretary of Education to use every existing authority available to rein in the for-profit college industry, crack down on predatory student lending, and combat the racial disparities in our higher education system. … I’ll ensure that borrowers get the relief they deserve by simplifying the application processes, doing affirmative outreach to borrowers to encourage them to apply, clearing out backlogged applications, using available data to match borrowers with their discharge options, automatically cancelling debts, discharging loans for groups instead of requiring individuals applications, and fixing any adverse effects of the debt on borrowers’ credit history. These programs will allow for additional relief — beyond the broad debt cancellation available to 42 million borrowers — for as many as 1.75 million borrowers. Further, my administration will roll back harmful changes by the Trump administration to the rules that govern these programs and implement new rules to ensure that borrowers get the greatest opportunity to cancel their debts allowable under the law. … In addition to canceling existing student debt, we must take steps to improve college affordability and curb the growth of student loan debt in the future. I have already called for new laws making public college and technical school tuition-free, supporting HBCUs and Minority-Serving Institutions and working to close the racial gaps in access to higher education and college completion, and ending for-profit colleges’ access to federal student aid.