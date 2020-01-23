Make claims that hurt President Donald Trump and you’ll be a hero. Make claims that would save taxpayers millions of dollars a year and you’ll be a villain.

My former colleague Susan Crabtree has detailed the “Tale of Two Whistleblowers” over at Real Clear Politics, writing that whistleblower Mark Moyar spent months reporting several instances of waste, fraud, and abuse at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) but was forced to resign for his dedication to the taxpayer. Moyar’s experience with the USAID inspector general – appointed by President Barack Obama in 2015 – was a far cry different that that of the whistleblower who reported secondhand knowledge of Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“In fact, the USAID inspector general, Ann Calvaresi Barr, and top deputies in the office denied Moyar’s due process rights after USAID officials suspended (and threatened to revoke) his security clearance, and he was forced to resign, according to several government officials familiar with the case and several government documents,” Crabtree reported.

Moyar has now sent congress a letter asking for assistance, claiming he hasn’t been able to find full-time employment because of the “abrupt termination” from USAID. He also said USAID officials told the White House Office of Presidential Personnel that Moyar could not hold a security clearance. Moyar alleged in the letter that he might not get a fair hearing if the Trump administration doesn’t intervene before the election, fearing if Trump isn’t re-elected he will have no choice.

“The USAID administrator has the authority to reverse wrongful decisions and to seek investigative assistance from outside the agency, which is clearly necessary in light of the bias demonstrated by USAID [Office of Inspector General] and [the USAID Security Office],” he wrote in his letter.

“If this precedent is allowed to stand, then in the future the Deep State can remove any political appointee by simply having their friends in one agency send an unsubstantiated allegation of security clearance infraction to another agency,” he wrote.

As Crabtree explained, “the USAID inspector general should have used Presidential Policy Directive 19, which Obama first signed in 2012 and was later expanded, to provide Moyar due process after career officials took action against him while he was on paid administrative leave last summer, according to a legal expert and congressional aides familiar with whistleblower protections.” Being a political appointee, Moyar was entitled to certain due process rights.

Moyar alleges he did not receive those rights.

Moyar’s security clearance was suspended based on an allegation that he disclosed classified information in a book he wrote two years earlier. Moyar contends this is unfounded and evidence of retaliation. In his letter, he wrote that the allegation is “spurious and unsubstantiated.”

The USAID Office of Inspector General told Moyar that not only did the PPD-19 not apply to his case, but that there was no evidence of retaliation or due process violations from USAID.

Moyar’s letter to congress asks for “assistance in thwarting a brazen attempt by federal bureaucrats to subvert the Trump administration and legitimate whistleblowing.”