The Democrat House Managers for the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump had senators in “agony” and “bored out of their minds” during the proceedings on Wednesday. Many senators

were nodding off, walking around and even leaving the chamber for extended periods of time according to reports.

The boredom was exacerbated by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) forcing debates and votes on eleven doomed motions that dragged out Tuesday’s opening session until almost 2 a.m. EST.

But at least one Republican was impressed with Schiff’s speech.

NBC News reporter Frank Thorp V saw Lindsey Graham congratulating serial liar Adam Schiff following his 2.5 hour marathon snoozer.

Sen Graham walking out of the Capitol encounters Schiff, shakes his hand and says, “Good job, you’re very well spoken.” pic.twitter.com/Ne1f8TB7Qz — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 23, 2020

Huh?

And there it is https://t.co/DtjWeF7VmF — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 23, 2020

What was Lindsey watching?

