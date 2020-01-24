Four people in New York state were under isolation on Jan. 24 as officials tested for the Wuhan coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Tests for three of the patients are pending while one case already tested negative.

Cuomo’s office said the risk for New York is currently low.

“As we learn about the first confirmed cases of this novel coronavirus in the United States and potentially in New York, I want to assure New Yorkers that we are prepared,” the governor said in a statement.

“We are undertaking a wide-reaching and rigorous effort with all stakeholders, including healthcare providers, airports and federal health officials, to put in place the appropriate precautions to keep New Yorkers safe. The symptoms of this virus are very similar to a common cold—if you are concerned that you might be ill, please follow our guidance to protect yourself and others.”

People who recently traveled to Wuhan, China—the epicenter of the virus—or people who came into contact with someone who traveled to Wuhan and might have the virus, were told to contact their healthcare provider before visiting the provider’s office. People would likely be referred to a hospital, where staff could make necessary preparations before patients arrive.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in a December 2019 file photograph. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

Staff members check body temperatures of passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhejiang province, China on Jan. 23, 2020. (China Daily via Reuters)

“People who have traveled abroad recently and have symptoms that mimic the flu should see their doctor,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement.

Symptoms of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, also known as the Wuhan coronavirus, include a runny nose, a headache, coughing, a sore throat, and a fever.

Federal officials said earlier Friday that the second coronavirus case in the United States was confirmed in Chicago. The female patient traveled to Wuhan and returned on Jan. 13. Some days passed before she displayed symptoms.

The first confirmed case was in Everett, Washington.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that 63 patients were under investigation in 22 states. So far, two have tested positive and 11 have tested negative.

The incubation period appears to be around 14 days and officials are looking at patients who traveled to Wuhan within the past two weeks. Both confirmed cases in the United States didn’t show symptoms when they landed in the country.

A list of the 22 states will not be released until next week. Based on information from local, state, and federal officials, five of the states have been identified in addition to New York: Illinois, Washington, Texas, California, and New Jersey.