On Monday April 30, 2018, President Trump met with President Buhari of Nigeria at the White House.

Later that evening President Trump attended a fundraiser and dinner at Trump International at 7 PM until 8:15 PM.

On Friday, ABC News reported that at this 2018 Trump fundraiser President Trump spoke to Ukrainian GOP donors Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman and told them he wanted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch fired.

ABC News claims they have heard the audio recording from the private dinner party.

Apparently, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman recorded their dinner parties… or made up the audio later.

A recording reviewed by ABC News appears to capture President Donald Trump telling associates he wanted the then U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired – and speaking at a small gathering that included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — two former business associates of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who have since been indicted in New York. The recording appears to contradict statements by President Trump and support the narrative that has been offered by Parnas during broadcast interviews in recent days. Sources familiar with the recording said the recording was made during an intimate April 30, 2018 dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Trump has said repeatedly he does not know Parnas, a Soviet-born American who has emerged as a wild card in Trump’s impeachment trial, especially in the days since Trump was impeached. “Get rid of her!” is what the voice that appears to be President Trump’s is heard saying. “Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.” On the recording, it appears the two Giuliani associates are telling President Trump that the U.S. ambassador has been bad-mouthing him, which leads directly to the apparent remarks by the President. The recording was made by Fruman according to sources familiar with the tape. The White House did not respond to an ABC News request for comment.

We are waiting for a White House response to this latest sensational accusation.

