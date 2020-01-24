Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has purchased a minority stake in the Dominican Republic’s Presidente beer and will be chairman of the brand.

Rodriguez joins Anheuser-Busch as a co-owner of Presidente.

“Growing up as a Dominican-American in the U.S., Presidente was not only a beer, it was part of our community,” Fox Business Network quoted Rodriguez as saying. “It connected my parents to their home and was a part of every major community event, big or small.

“It is truly an honor to get behind a brand with such a deep connection to my heritage and culture, and I cannot wait to help build its future.”

The New York Post’s Page Six reported the purchase is being made by Rodriguez through his investment firm, A-Rod Corp. The firm has investments in fitness studios and backs numerous media and tech startups.

A source told Page Six: “There really is unlimited potential of what can be done. It’s real involvement and real ownership.”

And Ricardo Marques, group vice president of marketing for value and core for Anheuser-Busch, said: “We could not be more excited about this partnership with Alex Rodriguez, who is himself an incredible ambassador for the Dominican culture.

“Presidente is the number one Dominican beer brand in the world with tremendous growth potential here in the U.S. on the back of this unique partnership.”