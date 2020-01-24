Students for Life produced an amazing time lapse video that shows TENS OF THOUSANDS of Pro-Lifers pouring into the Street at the 2019 March for Life in Washington DC.

The turnout today was AMAZING!

President Trump made history again on Friday being the first sitting president ever to address the annual March for Life rally in Washington DC.

The March for Life is an annual rally, in Washington, D.C., protesting both the practice and legality of abortion. The rally is held on or around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision which was issued in 1974 by the United States Supreme Court, decriminalizing abortion. The rally has gained in strength ever since.

Mostly today there are no Republican politicians who support abortion and there are no Democrat politicians, nor Democrat presidential candidates for 2020, who support life.

Jack Posobiec estimated 100,000 in attendance today.

Easily.

I’ve been on the ground at loads of events all over the world in the past 4 years of all sizes and political persuasions The March for Life attendance was pushing 100,000 people today https://t.co/edzmSUdVnw — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 25, 2020

