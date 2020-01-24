While some wonder whether Antonio Brown will play football next year, the former New England Patriot currently has bigger problems, like facing life in prison.

According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, the felony burglary with battery charge that Brown is facing carries with it the potential of life in prison. However, Brown’s lawyer thinks the severity of that punishment is over the top.

“They overcharged him,” attorney Lorne Berkeley stated. “Once a thorough investigation is done, we believe the charges filed will most likely be very different than they are right now.”

Prior to being setting free on $110,000 bond, Brown was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Though, another of Brown’s attorneys, Eric Schwartzreich, thinks that the concern over his client’s mental health is unwarranted.

“I don’t think there’s any mental health issues with him,” Schwartzreich said. “Antonio Brown’s life right now is a reality show. He is misinterpreted and misunderstood. He’s not guilty of these charges. He did not commit a felony battery. In this case, when all the facts come out, you will see he will be vindicated and he will be found not guilty.”

However, that contention will likely be disputed by opposing lawyers who will point to Brown’s recent history as evidence that a mental health evaluation is indeed warranted. Last week, video surfaced of Brown cursing and chastising his children’s mother, Chelsie Kyriss, and the responding police officers.

Then, earlier this week, Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated their professional agreement. Saying that he too wanted Brown to receive mental health help, before resuming their business.

The charges against Brown stem from an incident where Brown allegedly assaulted a driver who was transporting his belongings from California, to his home in Florida. The claim says that Brown threw rocks at the truck and struck the driver.

