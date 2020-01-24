At least 34 troops have brain injuries as a result of the Iranian missile strike on al Asad air base in Iraq, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

Iran launched over 12 short-range ballistic missiles on Jan. 8, damaging two Iraqi bases that house U.S. and coalition forces. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

The assault took place as retaliation after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

What are the details?

Jonathan Hoffman, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, said that the Iranian missile attack resulted in traumatic brain injuries for many of the American troops stationed there.

Initial reports said at least 11 service members were injured as a result of the attack.

The New York Times reported that eight of the affected U.S. service members have returned home to the United States after spending time in a military hospital in Germany.

Seventeen of the 34 service members were initially flown by medevac to Germany. Nine service members remain hospitalized. At least one service member was taken to Kuwait for treatment, and 16 service members returned to duty.

A portion of the statement, obtained by Defense One, read:

As previously stated, while no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed. Out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, others were sent to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for follow-on screening. When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening. The health and welfare of our personnel is a top priority and we will not discuss any individual’s medical status.

