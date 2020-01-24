Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) proclaimed that “abortion is health care” on social media on Friday as thousands gathered in the nation’s capital for the annual March for Life.

“Abortion is health care,” the socialist senator and presidential hopeful tweeted on the same day as the 47th annual March for Life:

Abortion is health care. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 24, 2020

Thousands of pro-life individuals gathered in the nation’s capital on Friday to stand up for the rights of the unborn and against Roe v. Wade, which has resulted in over 60 million deaths of unborn children since the 1973 landmark decision.

President Trump became the first sitting president to speak at the event:

“All of us here today understand an eternal truth. Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God,” Trump told the enthusiastic crowd. “When we see the image of a baby in the womb we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation.”

“Young people are the heart of the March for Life and it’s your generation that’s making the pro-life, pro-family nation,” he continued, encouraging women and mothers to “make it your life’s mission to help spread God’s grace.”

“And to all the moms here today, we celebrate you and we declare that mothers are heroes!” he added.

Trump also addressed the ongoing attacks from his political opponents, telling the audience that the left is “coming after me because I am fighting for you and those who do not have a voice.”

“When it comes to abortion, Democrats have embraced the most radical and extreme positions,” Trump added.

Sanders has remained a strong proponent of abortion and Roe v. Wade.

“Let me be absolutely clear: If Roe V. Wade is overturned it will have an immediate impact on millions of women’s lives around the country,” Sanders states on his website. “States are already trying to come as close to banning abortion as they possibly can”:

The socialist senator came under fire in September after subtly floating population control, via abortion, as a means to address the climate change “crisis.”

“Human population growth has more than doubled in the last 50 years,” an attendee at CNN’s climate change town hall told Sanders in September.

“I realize this is a poisonous topic for politicians but it’s crucial to face. Empowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth seems a reasonable campaign to enact,” she continued.

“Would you be courageous enough to discuss this issue and make it a key feature of a plan to address climate catastrophe?” she asked.

Sanders seemed open to her query:

“The answer is yes,” Sanders said, arguing that population control – in the form of abortion and birth control, specifically – is something he “very, very strongly” supports. “The answer has everything to do with the fact that women in the United States of America, by the way, have a right to control their own bodies and make reproductive decisions,” Sanders said. “And the Mexico City agreement, which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that are – that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control is totally absurd,” he continued.

Sanders has confirmed that his multi-trillion dollar Medicare for All plan “guarantees every woman in this country the right to have an abortion if she wants it.”