Authorities arrested a 65-year-old woman and her 19-year-old granddaughter at the California-Mexico border on Sunday after reportedly trying to transport over 200 pounds of meth through the border and into the United States.

Both women are U.S. citizens according to reports.

What are the details?

Authorities arrested the two, who were driving a 2006 Dodge Durango, at Andrade Port of Entry near San Diego.

A release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed that a canine team, which was roving through vehicle lanes at the port of entry, sniffed something suspicious at the vehicle’s passenger side door. Authorities stopped the vehicle and executed a search. The search uncovered 299 packages of methamphetamine, which weighed approximately 219 pounds. Drugs were recovered from the car’s roof, doors, and quarter panels.

The release said the monetary value of the meth was at least $416,000.

Authorities turned the unnamed women over to Homeland Security investigation agents for questioning and processing.

What else?

According to the release, a 44-year-old man entered on foot through the Otay Mesa port of entry the very same day. The man was found to be a Mexican citizen named Adan Larios, who had an active felony warrant for sex crimes with a minor in Riverside, California.

A day later, authorities stopped Eduardo Aguilar, a U.S. citizen, who was wanted on a homicide warrant out of Denver.

Authorities noted that both men were transported to their respective states for extradition processes.

“These cases are just examples of the apprehensions CBP officers catch on a daily basis,” Pete Flores, director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego, said. “CBP officers are vigilant to stop those who would do harm in our communities at the border, as they attempt to enter the U.S.”