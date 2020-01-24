Federal prosecutors reportedly have evidence showing that Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, gave text messages to her brother, which Sanchez’s brother then sold to the National Enquirer for $200,000 and were featured in its article about Bezos’ affair with Sanchez.

“The evidence gathered by federal prosecutors includes a May 10, 2018, text message sent from the phone of Lauren Sanchez, Mr. Bezos’ girlfriend, to her brother Michael Sanchez containing a flirtatious message from the Amazon chief,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “The Enquirer quoted the text in its January 2019 article about Mr. Bezos’ extramarital affair with Ms. Sanchez. A July 3, 2018, text message sent from Ms. Sanchez’s phone to her brother’s includes a photo of a shirtless Mr. Bezos.”

