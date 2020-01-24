California has banned state travel to multiple states due to its opposition of conservative abortion or adoption laws. Thursday, Oklahoma reciprocated with a travel ban of its own, according to the Associated Press.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a first-term Republican, issued an executive order banning all non-essential state-funded travel to the state of California. The order makes notable exceptions for college sports competition, business recruiting trips, and public school trips.

“California and its elected officials over the past few years have banned state travel to the State of Oklahoma in an effort to politically threaten and intimidate Oklahomans for their personal values,” Stitt said in a statement. “Enough is enough. If California’s elected officials don’t want public employees traveling to Oklahoma, I am eager to return the gesture on behalf of Oklahoma’s pro-life stance. I am proud to be Governor of a state that fights for the most vulnerable among us, the unborn.”

The state of California banned travel to Oklahoma in response to Oklahoma’s law allowing adoption agencies to deny placement services to same-sex parents. San Francisco issued its own ban last year to states that pass abortion laws it views as restrictive.

Oklahoma bans abortions after 20 weeks except in cases to protect the life or health of the mother. Patients must receive counseling information and wait 72 hours after first contact before getting an abortion.

California also banned travel to Iowa last year when the state passed a law prohibiting Medicaid from funding gender-transition surgeries.

California bans state travel to other states if a state has “enacted a law that discriminates on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.” The banned list includes, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina, in addition to Oklahoma and Iowa.