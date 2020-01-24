CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois health officials announced the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States is a woman in Chicago.

Coronavirus in Chicago: CDPH says patient did NOT take public transportation or come in close contact with anyone outside her home They say patient was asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) during her travel, which they say = low risk for transmissions@cbschicago — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) January 24, 2020

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the patient is in her 60s and traveled to Wuhan in late December. She flew back to Chicago on Jan. 13.

Officials said she did not exhibit symptoms when she arrived. The incubation period for some can be around two weeks.

Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health said the woman took all correct precaution, including contacting her doctor before arriving at the office.

Arwady said the patient’s condition has been stabilized and she has remained in her home. Her limited close contacts will be monitored.

CORONA VIRUS IN CHICAGO: Chicago woman is 2nd travel-related case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus detected in US. “There is no need for the general public to change their behavior in any way from this news.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qq6O86vGSB — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) January 24, 2020

“This is very reassuring,” Arwady said.

Officials said this is not a local emergency and the public risk remains low.

The outbreak started in Wuhan, population 11 million. China has moved to lock down at least three major cities in an effort to contain the virus.

O’Hare this week officially started screening travelers arriving from China. Customs and Border Patrol added that the screening at O’Hare should be fully operational by Friday.

On Friday, health officials said measures are being taken to ensure O’Hare employees are safe and have the information needed.

Chicago Dept. of Public Health:

“Importantly, at this time, public health officials do not advise of any imminent health risk to the public.” @cbschicago — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) January 24, 2020

A group of University of Wisconsin-Platteville students passed through O’Hare International Airport after returning to the U.S. from Wuhan, China – and they were being watched Thursday night for coronavirus.

UW-Platteville said Thursday that six students arrived on campus Tuesday after traveling recently to Wuhan. Two of the six students live in Wuhan, the university said.

According to CBS affiliates in Milwaukee and Madison, UW-Platteville officials said the two Wuhan residents were screened at O’Hare.

None of the six students has shown signs of coronavirus infection, but their temperatures are being taken regularly as a precaution.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, according to the World Heath Organization. The common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

This form of cornoavirus is new and medical experts are studying the virus, how it affects the infected people and how they can be treated,