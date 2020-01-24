China was touted as the world’s future economy. Since President Trump’s election the China economy is struggling and it certainly can’t afford a deadly virus that will further hinder economic growth.

CBS News is reporting currently about the virus coming out of Wuhan:

Authorities in China raced Friday to lock down more cities in an extraordinary bid to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has left at least 26 people dead in the country and sickened hundreds more. The move is unprecedented and affects more than 30 million people. The U.S. has confirmed one case, and there were 12 other patients being tested for the virus in the U.S. as of Friday morning. Authorities believe the new coronavirus, which causes flu-like symptoms, moved into the human population from an infected animal at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

People around the world are now focused on the virus identified out of Wuhan. Hong Kong is quiet as many individuals who had travel plans to China for the New Year cancelled their plans and are staying put. This is the last thing the China economy needs.

Hubei Province is under quarantine.

#Breaking: 77 new Wuhan coronavrius cases confirmed from Chinese authorities, recording a total of 291 in China. Majority of the new cases (72) are found in Hubei province, which is where Wuhan is located. Three of the other 5 new cases are from Beijing and 2 from Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/3UpQXKym6B — Kinling Lo 盧建靈 (@kinlinglo) January 21, 2020

https://t.co/OgZGbsJMlQ China is in deep trouble. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) December 29, 2019

China cannot afford a virus crisis.

