Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a few choice words for climate alarmist Grata Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swede who’s travelling the world demanding action from world leaders.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Mnuchin Thunberg called on world leaders, including President Trump, to “start listening to science” and end carbon emissions immediately. Thunberg is 17 years old and was named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” in 2019.

At a news conference on Thursday, Mnuchin was asked about Thunberg’s demand that all nations divest from fossil fuel.

After a reporter asked: “Greta Thunberg has called for public and private sector divestment from fossil fuel companies. Does that pose a threat to this U.S. economic growth that you guys are talking about?” Mnunchin replied: “Is she the chief economist or who is she? I’m confused.”

“Greta Thunberg,” the reporter said.

“It’s a joke!” Mnunchin said. “After she goes and studies economics in college, she can go back and explain that to us.”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was so miffed he took to Twitter. “Why do these trumpers think it is ok to go at a kid?” Cuomo wrote.

But Cuomo was nowhere to be found when liberal critics were slamming another “kid” — Nick Sandmann.

The liberal network repeatedly slammed the 16-year old Sandman, who was viciously attacked for allegedly being disrespectful to a Native American man during last year’s March for Life in Washington, D.C. A short video went viral on social media, but it was completely out of context. Sandmann sued several liberal new organizations and won; CNN reached a settlement last month.

“The kid, Nick Sandmann, he doesn’t seem to be afraid, but he did make a choice and that was to make it a standoff. That was not a good choice,” Cuomo said at the time. “If that were my son, who happens to go to a great Catholic school, would I like what he did? If I were there, would I have allowed the kids to be in that situation? No and no. There was a disrespect at play that doesn’t work for me in these circumstances.”

Critics on Twitter ripped CNN and Cuomo.

“Didn’t your garbage network just settle a nine-figure lawsuit for defaming a Catholic child at a pro-life march?” wrote Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist.

“Chris, your network literally just settled with a Covington High School kid after you smeared him,” wrote another.

“The name Nick Sandman escape your mind? Or are @CNN employees ordered to pretend you didn’t pay him millions for smearing him a year ago for not supporting your left-wing politics?” wrote a third.

“This is a hilarious question in light of CNN recently settling a defamation case with with a teenager — a teenager who truly wasn’t a public figure,” wrote another.

