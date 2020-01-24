Jim Carrey has announced that he is putting down his paint brush and abandoning his series of political paintings mocking President Donald Trump and is supporters. The change of heart comes as the actor is promoting two high-profile releases — the movie Sonic the Hedgehog and the second season of Showtime’s Kidding.

The Ace Ventura star has spent the last two years mocking President Trump and members of his family in a series of satirical — and sometimes obscene and shockingly gory — portraits that he regularly posted to his Twitter account.

But the actor said in a recent interview that he is pretty much done with that phase of his life.

“I basically didn’t bring that into 2020 with me. That’s gone — pretty much, for the most part,” he said in an interview with Indiewire. “I’ve said what I need to say, and I’ve allowed it to inhabit my body and cause whatever low vibrations do to a body. You know, I sounded my yelp, I warned people, and that’s enough. They know how I feel.”

Jim Carrey added: “So I’ll vote in November, and that’s that. If the wheels come off the wagon completely, then I’ll meet them in the street. But I’m not going to waste another moment of my time with a narcissist, President… what’s his name again?”

Carrey said that he has been finding inspiration instead at the movies, especially the Oscar-nominated South Korean film Parasite.

“I’m excited about the films I’m seeing,” Carrey said. “I’m excited about Parasite! That fucking movie is amazing!” He also expressed enthusiasm for Uncut Gems and Jojo Rabbit.

Carrey’s most recent portrait of President Trump shows the commander in chief cleaning an excrement-filled toilet of his “scandals.”

His other paintings have depicted Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump being gored by an elephant; Jared Kushner surrounded by hellfire; and Melania Trump in a scene from A Clockwork Orange.

Don’t worry folks. Melania is fine. They’re probably just reminding her how to play well with others. pic.twitter.com/qwlyNneX0P — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 2, 2018

Supporters of the president were also targeted by Jim Carrey — one painting suggested that they were devolving from humans into apes. He also depicted Trump’s grave being peed on and the president burning at the stake.

Let’s remember this year that according to very sound scientific evidence, human beings evolved from apes and not the other way around. pic.twitter.com/XydhnnZ5Ou — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 4, 2019

Oh how I urine for this all to be over! pic.twitter.com/uzLULtNPLE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 14, 2018

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to open in cinemas February 14. The new season of Kidding will debut on Showtime on February 9.

