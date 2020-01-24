President Donald Trump is the first US President to EVER attend the annual March for Life.

The March for Life is an annual rally protesting both the practice and legality of abortion, held in Washington, D.C. on or around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision which was issued in 1974 by the United States Supreme Court decriminalizing abortion.

Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life, told LifeNews, “We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life. He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn.”

A crowd assembled on Friday waiting to hear President Trump defend the life of the unborn.

Crowds assembling to hear @realDonaldTrump speak at the 47th annual March for Life! #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/R3abn9czeu — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 24, 2020

No pussy hats here! Trump hats everywhere.

Massive crowds for March for Life. Trump hats everywhere. May be bigger than Richmond was on Monday pic.twitter.com/LgKuorzAx0 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2020

Great to see a lot of young people who believe in life!

Today we March for Life https://t.co/gAk9TaBZnX — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2020

The crowd erupted as President Trump delivered his historic speech.

Watch President Trump speak:

