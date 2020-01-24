Senate Democratic Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer urges declassification of letter from Pence aide No rush to judgment on Trump — it’s been ongoing since Election Day Collins walks impeachment tightrope MORE (N.Y.) is telling Democratic colleagues they are winning the impeachment battle after the first week of the President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: ‘Statute of limitations’ for Biden apology is ‘up’ Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE’s trial, a reflection that the opening arguments of House managers have exceeded senators’ expectations.

Schumer touted polling at a closed-door Democratic caucus meeting Thursday that he said showed public opinion is moving toward the party since the start of the impeachment trial.

The Democratic leader emphasized that the percentage of Americans who favor subpoenaing additional witnesses and evidence for the trial continues to tick above 70 percent and that over 50 percent support removing Trump from office, according to lawmakers familiar with the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone is really impressed with the team, [House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam] Schiff [D-Calif.] and his house-manager team,” said a Democratic senator who requested anonymity to comment on internal discussions.

“He says he thinks the polls are moving, they’re going up,” said the lawmaker.

Schumer publicly touted recent poll numbers at press conferences on Thursday and Friday.

“Every day the poll numbers, which were high to begin with, go further. Even a majority of Republicans believe there ought to be witnesses and documents,” he said Friday, without specifying what polls he was referring to.

“It’s overwhelming on witnesses and documents, among Democrats, Republicans and independents. Overwhelming, private and public,” he said of the polling data.

An Emerson College poll conducted over the first three days of the trial showed that 51 percent of more than 1,100 registered voters across the country supported removing Trump from office.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also showed a strong majority, 58 percent, want the Senate to call witnesses as part of its trial.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Friday showed that 66 percent of 1,000 adults nationwide think the Senate should call new witnesses at the trial while only 27 percent said it shouldn’t.

But the poll also found more people think Trump should not be removed from office than those who think he should be convicted and removed.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said the Senate should vote to remove Trump from office while 49 percent said it shouldn’t. The survey was conducted from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, overlapping with the first three days of the trial.

Importantly for Democrats, the survey showed a majority did not think the Senate trial will be fair. Just 56 percent in the ABC News/Washington Post poll said they thought the trial would be fair, down six points from what the survey found in mid-December.

It suggests the Democratic messaging that the trial is not being run fairly in the GOP Senate may be resonating.

Democratic senators say they feel good about the trial.

“If people were watching this over the last two or three days, it was pretty compelling,” said Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterNadler gets under GOP’s skin I’m a conservative against Citizens United Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week MORE (D-Mont.), whose home state voted for Trump in 2016.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinTensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum Nadler gets under GOP’s skin Restlessness, light rule-breaking and milk spotted on Senate floor as impeachment trial rolls on MORE (D-Ill.) said Schiff has done “an extraordinary job” and “the evidence has been presented in a powerful and convincing way.”

Republicans have cast doubt on the arguments of House managers, decrying the rules of the House inquiry, accusing Democrats of being politically motivated and arguing that Trump had a legitimate policy reason to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate corruption possibly linked to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: ‘Statute of limitations’ for Biden apology is ‘up’ Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE and his son Hunter Biden.

But GOP lawmakers haven’t made any real effort to challenge the underlying facts of the House manager’s presentation, something that Schiff touted when he called on them Thursday to vote to remove Trump from office.

“Do we really have any doubt about the facts here?” he asked. “Does anybody really question whether the president is capable of what he’s charged with?”

Instead, Republicans are focused on wrapping up the trial as quickly as possible. Senate GOP leaders are confident they have the votes to block Democratic calls for additional witnesses and documents next week.

One of Trump’s staunchest allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDemocrats hammer abuse of power charge, allege Trump put self over country Video becomes vital part of Democrats’ case against Trump Nadler plays 1999 clip of Graham defining high crimes: ‘It doesn’t even have to be a crime’ MORE (R-S.C.), who has called for a swift end to the trial, admitted this week that Schiff has done a good job.

“He’s well spoken. Did a good job of creating a tapestry. Taking bits and pieces of evidence and emails and giving a rhetorical flourish. Making the email come alive,” Graham told reporters Thursday.

Republicans facing tough re-elections this year — Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Senate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses Susan Collins asked Justice Roberts to intervene after Nadler late-night ‘cover-up’ accusation MORE (R-Maine), Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySenate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses How Citizens United altered America’s political landscape McConnell keeps press in check as impeachment trial starts MORE (R-Ariz.) and Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerSenate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses Tensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum McConnell keeps press in check as impeachment trial starts MORE (R-Colo.) — have kept very low profiles this week.

Democrats feel like they’re riding high and that the trial has exceeded their expectations.

Senators say there has been little conversation across the aisle this week, but Democratic senators say they have carefully watched their GOP colleagues faces during the trial, scanning for their reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Schiff delivered his impassioned closing argument on Thursday to a pin-drop quiet Senate chamber, Schumer sat hunched down in his chair with a slight smile on his face.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems to present case on abuse of power on trial’s third day The Hill’s Morning Report – House prosecutes Trump as ‘lawless,’ ‘corrupt’ MORE (R-Ky.), who sat at his own desk only a few feet away, looked impassive, with a slight frown on his face. And two swing Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Senate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses Tensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum MORE (R-Alaska), sat together behind the GOP leader, staring solemnly at Schiff as he spoke.

“At several moments yesterday, the testimony was so compelling that their eyes were focused almost to a person on what Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Democrats hammer abuse of power charge, allege Trump put self over country Female impeachment managers say American public know a ‘rigged’ trial when they see one MORE had to say,” Schumer recalled.

When the House was debating the two articles of impeachment before passing them in December, some Senate Democrats privately voiced concerns that the Senate trial would be a dud.

One senator told The Hill at the time there was concern that it would make for boring television and that network and cable television would tune out as the House managers spent hours looking down at briefing books and reciting dry arguments in a monotone.

Democrats feared before the Christmas break that McConnell wouldn’t even allow the House managers to use video presentations on the Senate floor, a restriction that Senate Rules Committee Chairman Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntSekulow indicates White House not interested in motion to dismiss impeachment articles Nadler gets under GOP’s skin Grassley signs USMCA, sending it to Trump’s desk MORE (R-Mo.) confirmed as a possibility earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, McConnell decided last week to allow video and the House managers have used them often and effectively, although some Republicans have complained about watching the same clips repeatedly.

On Thursday, after Schiff wrapped up his second day of expectations, the same senator who was previously worried about a boring hearing, heralded the trial as a success.

“Schiff is a star, no doubt about it,” the lawmaker said.