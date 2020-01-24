If the impeachment pandemic now in the U.S. Senate was a serious endeavor to remove the president of the United States over a telephone call, you would think that the House of Reprehensatives would have at least conducted its casting call and auditions before sending these excruciating nincompoops to prime time in the Senate.

But no. Even Chief Justice John Roberts, the ceremonial overseer of this hackneyed made in America unreality show had to admonish the participants (would that it had been) to stop lying or STFU.

But the Democrats can’t stop lying. They lie to the voters to get elected. They lie to the public to stay in office. They lie to each other to gain power over their peers. They lie to Big Media, which, being blood brothers in deceit, passes those lies right on through to their viewers. All of them are owned body and soul by the Father of Lies, who animates their existence. “Death to America” isn’t a provocation to these people; it’s a recurring dream.

The fact that the House can send members to lie and misrepresent the evidence for hours on end in open session in the Senate, in front of the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and across the broadcast airwaves to the world is all any of us needs to know about the Democrats’ parentage.

How is it that a political party that once faithfully represented common, working men and women in America could have come to this?

TRENDING: Trump on Virginia gun grab: ‘It will never happen as long as I’m here’

This is a party that has intentionally flooded the nation with illegal non-citizens, showered them with taxpayer gifts and automatically registered them to vote in our elections.

These are the people whose policies have made once-beautiful cities into homeless encampments and declared them sanctuary cities, immune from immigration laws and enforcement. Violent illegal criminals are released back out into the populations of these sanctuary cities to repeat their prior crimes against honest working people, the very folks Democrats once so passionately represented earlier in their party’s history.

Because of the crimes and violence in Democrat-run cities, these Democrat enablers demand an end to constitutionally protected firearms, openly advocating gun confiscation in a nation whose constitution specifically prohibits that action. Democratic politicians see no problem with using law enforcement to carry out their illegal laws against the law abiding.

Educational training that teaches children to accept the whims of their totalitarian masters must begin early. Democrats long ago took over local school boards and turned them into propaganda-infused sheep farms, demanding that students learn all the forms of perversion that would destroy their lives as adults and crush the family unit, which stood in the way of their totalitarian agenda. Schools, not parents, would become the final word on what would be taught – and not taught – in these state-funded intellectual cesspools. Obvious falsehoods are now taught as truth every day by public school teachers eager to keep their union-negotiated benefits and retirements. The Big Lie has slowly become life itself.

To enforce the Democrats’ totalitarian views, Big Tech now monitors everyone 24/7 through their personal, hand-held surveillance devices, which the citizen pays for each month with his or her phone bill. The intimate personal information gleaned minute-by-minute is sold to advertisers, government, intelligence services foreign and domestic – and who knows to whom and where it all goes? Zero accountability. Zero. Isn’t this the type of abuse government was to protect us from?

Lying, therefore, has become the normal way of communicating for Democrats, the media and their enablers, which are Democratic voters (along with the dead people who always arise to help Democrats out around election time).

Lying on a grand scale has infused Democratic (but not exclusively) politicians with power over others. And with that power, the doors to massive corruption swung open wide. There is no doubt that politicians, CEOs, Big Banks, Big Tech, government officials, Hollywood and its proxies, drug and sex-trafficking cartels and a host of others we would never expect, even churches, have been wallowing in cash from efforts designed to dismantle America as the preeminent world power and sell her assets to the highest bidder, Communist China included.

In return the corruptocrats got wealth and power from the elites, who have been running the entire show from behind the curtain. Now the fruits of their endeavors are rotting, soon to be in plain sight and stuck on everyone’s shoes. What awaits them is no longer wealth, power and the elites’ favor. All that remains for them is prison … and in the worst cases, death.

That’s the real reason the impeachment show must go on. Corrupt and evil people fear exposure and justice. Far better in their minds that America should perish under their failed policies than that Trump should remain in office and receive credit for his accomplishments for the nation.