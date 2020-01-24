Eleven House Republicans are being targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for comments made by President Donald Trump indicating he would be willing to look at revamping entitlement programs, The Hill is reporting.

The six-second video ads will be featured on Facebook. They will focus on districts where Democrats believe they have a shot of picking up seats this year, according to The Hill.

A caption on the ads reads: “Trump’s turning his back on seniors. Will Washington Republicans follow his lead?”

Trump had been asked about entitlements this week in an interview on CNBC.

He replied: “We have tremendous growth. We’re going to have tremendous growth. The growth is going to be incredible. And at the right time, we will take a look at that.”

But on Thursday, he vowed to save Social Security.

He tweeted: “Democrats are going to destroy your Social Security. I have totally left it alone, as promised, and will save it!”

One of those targeted in the DCCC ads is Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who switched parties last month over Trump’s impeachment, The Hill noted.

Also targeted are: Republican Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania), Scott Perry (Pennsylvania), Ann Wagner (Missouri), Lee Zeldin (New York), Don Bacon (Nebraska), Jaime Herrera Beutler (Washington), Steve Chabot (Ohio), Ross Spano (Florida), John Katko (New York) and Fred Upton (Michigan).