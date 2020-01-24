House impeachment manager Adam Schiff has run out of things to say on day three of the shampeachment hearing so he resorted to arguing that Trump’s 2018 Helsinki summit was a “propaganda coup.”

Schiff is so pathetic that he is talking about Trump’s 2018 Helsinki summit with Putin.

“The President of the United States standing next to the president of Russia, our adversary saying he doesn’t believe his own intelligence agency,” Schiff said asserting that Trump’s ‘server theory’ was cooked up by the Kremlin.

Schiff is certifiably insane.

“It’s a breathtaking success of Russian intelligence I don’t know if there’s been a greater success of Russian intelligence.”

“Whatever profile Russia did of our president, boy did they have him spot on,” he added.

WATCH:

Rep. Adam Schiff calls Pres. Trump’s bilateral press conference in Helsinki with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin a “breathtaking success of Russian intelligence.” “Whatever profile Russia did of our president, boy did they have him spot on.” https://t.co/UgLyYMD30Y pic.twitter.com/UzI7ldB45I — ABC News (@ABC) January 24, 2020

No one is paying attention to Schiff’s insane ramblings.

Senators are in agony and bored out of their minds as Schiff and the Dems drone on and on repeating themselves as they desperately try to sell impeachment from the Senate floor.

It’s day three of hell week and Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is so bored with the impeachment sham that he joked about screaming at Schumer so the Sergeant-at-Arms drags him out of the Senate gallery.

