(ON WALL STREET) Stocks fell on Friday after the second U.S. case of the deadly coronavirus was confirmed, stoking concerns over the sickness’ impact on the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 170.36 points, or 0.6%, at 28,989.73 after jumping more than 100 points earlier in the day. Friday also marked the Dow’s first close below 29,000 since Jan. 14.

The 30-stock average briefly fell more than 300 points before recovering some of those losses as Boeing shares turned around. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% to 3,295.47, for its worst loss of the young year. The Nasdaq Composite ended the day 0.9% lower at 9,314.91.

