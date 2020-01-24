It’s about time. The FISA Court’s communication yesterday indicates that the Deep State’s Carter Page FISA warrants were illegal and the related indictments may be voided.

An individual with the Twitter name of Undercover Huber tweeted out some interesting tweets about the FISA Court’s document regarding handling and disposition of information this week. After the recent DOJ IG report that showed that the four FISA warrants taken out on Carter Page and used to legitimize spying on candidate and then President Trump had numerous material issues, the FISA Court is finally taking action.

Undercover Huber started his account when Jeff Sessions asked US Attorney John Huber to look into the Clinton Foundation’s crimes in 2017. Huber eventually completed his efforts without investigating anything. It was a total head fake by Sessions and Huber to calm demands from conservatives. The only fortunate result from all this is the twitter account of Undercover Huber which often has some outstanding tweets. Yesterday was another example of this from Undercover Huber.

The FISA Court acknowledges that the last two of the four Carter Page FISA warrant applications were fraudulent. This means that the other two most likely are as well:

“The (FISA) Court understands the government to have concluded, in view of the material misstatements and omissions, that the Court’s authorizations in [FISA order 3 & 4] WERE NOT VALID”

(emphasis added) pic.twitter.com/XN7cV7zrI7 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 23, 2020

In his next two tweets Undercover Huber notes that the Court is asking the FBI to sequester the data and information related to the Carter Page FISA warrants. Undercover Huber suggests that actions in any cases that relied on any of the ‘fruit of the poisonous tree’ could be overturned, including indictments from the corrupt Mueller gang:

Someone should start asking Mueller and his crew (I hear Weissmann is on TV these days) whether any of their cases relied on information gathered or derived from the Page FISAs, either directly from Page or two hops away from him /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 23, 2020

We really don’t know if the Durham investigation is another head fake like the Huber non-action. What we do know is that members of the Obama administration illegally spied on the Trump team before and after the 2016 election.

Hat tip D. Manny

