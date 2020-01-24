An explosion at a Houston manufacturing facility around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning shook the surrounding area and left rubble scattered, the city’s Fox affiliate reports.

Breaking: Video just into our newsroom showing the aftermath of an explosion in Houston, TX. Police say this is an industrial facility. Witnesses say the windows and walls of their homes rattled. At this hour, authorities warn of a second blast. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/w5BPCwx2a6 — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) January 24, 2020

Houston Police tweeted that they, along with emergency crews, were responding to the blast.

Explosion of building: 4500 Gessner. Patrol units blocking off streets in the area. HFD responding. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2020

Area residents reported damage to their homes and broken windows, according to the report.

A fire began to blaze after the explosion and authorities have to confirm any casualties.