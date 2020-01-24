https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/479700-explosion-at-manufacturing-plant-rocks-homes-and-buildings-across

An explosion at a Houston manufacturing facility around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning shook the surrounding area and left rubble scattered, the city’s Fox affiliate reports.

Houston Police tweeted that they, along with emergency crews, were responding to the blast.

Area residents reported damage to their homes and broken windows, according to the report.

A fire began to blaze after the explosion and authorities have to confirm any casualties.

