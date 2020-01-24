President Donald Trump was the first US President to EVER attend the annual March for Life.

The March for Life is an annual rally, in Washington, D.C., protesting both the practice and legality of abortion. The rally is held on or around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision which was issued in 1974 by the United States Supreme Court, decriminalizing abortion. The rally has gained in strength ever since.

President Trump on Friday said, “When we see a baby in the womb we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation.”

The crowd erupted as the President defended the life of the unborn.

This is a huge and historic day, but MSNBC hates President Trump and they hate everything moral so they ignored the March For Life.

Instead of airing Trump’s historic speech, MSNBC had a live shot of an unmanned microphone.

MSNBC is truly the enemy of the people.

MSNBC is currently airing live footage of an unmanned microphone in DC rather than Trump’s March for Life speech pic.twitter.com/VT8AeXMCHj — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 24, 2020

