Rapper YG — who is best known for his hit song, “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” — was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Friday on suspicion of robbery.

YG was taken into custody on Friday as police arrived at his home with a search warrant. The rapper — whose real name is Keenon Jackson — is being held on $250,000 bail ahead of his arraignment Tuesday.

The 29-year-old rapper’s arrest arrives just two days before YG is supposed to perform at the Grammys.

YG’s performance at the Grammys on Sunday is set to be a tribute to fellow California crooner Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed last year at the age of 33, outside of his clothing store.

The late rapper was also featured in YG’s song “Fuck Donald Trump.”

In July, the sheriff’s office searched YG’s home in connection with a deadly shooting with police in Compton that had resulted in the death of one bystander. According to authorities, the rapper had not been implicated in the shooting at the time.

In October, YG made headlines again when he booted one of his fans off stage — moments after inviting him up — after the fan refused to yell “fuck Donald Trump” into the microphone.

“Get him off stage. Fuck up outta here. He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass out of here,” YG could be heard saying in a video posted to social media.

It still remains unclear whether the rapper’s arrest on Friday is connected to the July 2019 shooting incident. Authorities have not yet provided additional details about the arrest or alleged robbery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

