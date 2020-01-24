(FOX NEWS) A Georgia middle school teacher could be deported after she was charged last week with molesting a student who prosecutors said is now in love with her.

Rumah Byrapaka, 24, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes and one count of child molestation, according to Richmond County inmate records.

Byrapaka, a teacher at Hephzibah Middle School, was arrested a day after the victim’s mother reported a relationship between her 13-year-old son and his teacher, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

