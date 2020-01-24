

Susan Collins

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) sent Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts a note saying she was “stunned” by Nadler’s insane rant from the Senate floor this week where he accused Republican Senators of a “cover-up.”

Nadler went off on the Senate in a crazy, late night rant accusing Republican senators of casting “treacherous votes,” participating in a “cover-up” and voting “against the United States” for blocking every proposal by Democrats for witnesses and new evidence at the outset of the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Politico reported:

Sen. Susan Collins was “stunned” by Rep. Jerry Nadler’s late-night diatribe this week against what he deemed a “cover-up” by Senate Republicans for President Donald Trump — so much so that she wrote a note to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. But the Maine Republican said it will not affect her votes during the Senate’s impeachment trial. In an interview on Thursday, Collins confirmed that she had jotted down a note that eventually made its way to Roberts via Secretary for the Majority Laura Dove. Collins said she believed the back and forth between House Judiciary Chairman Nadler (D-N.Y.) and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone violated Senate rules and felt compelled to point that out, even though senators are required to stay at their desks and not speak during the trial. “It reminded me that if we were in a normal debate in the Senate, that the rule would be invoked to strike the words of the senator for impugning another senator. So I did write a note raising the issue of whether there’d been a violation of the rules,” Collins said. “I gave that note to Laura Dove and shortly thereafter the chief justice did admonish both sides. And I was glad that he did.”

Nadler lost his mind Tuesday night after all Republican Senators united and blocked SIX amendments brought forth by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, seeking subpoenas on documents related to Ukraine and rules regarding the trial’s procedures.



Jerrold Nadler

Nadler’s rant was so shocking that Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer Pat Cipollone shut him down.

“The only one who should be embarrassed, Mr. Nadler, is you. You’re not in charge here!” Cipollone said scolding Nadler.

The post GOP Sen. Susan Collins Sends Note to Chief Justice Roberts After Nadler Goes on Insane Rant Accusing Republicans of “Cover-Up” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.