Republicans are using the threat of a protracted executive privilege battle as a cudgel to dissuade their colleagues from calling former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at President Trump's impeachment trial.

As the Senate barrels toward a make-or-break moment on witnesses next week, Trump allies and members of leadership are warning that calling Bolton, or any current or former administration officials, to testify could draw out the impeachment fight for weeks, if not months.

GOP senators expect Trump to make good on his suggestion that he could invoke executive privilege to avoid complying with subpoenas stemming from the trial. Legal experts are divided over exactly how the dispute would unfold, and under what timeframe, but some believe it could lead to a lengthy court battle involving largely untested legal questions.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSenate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses Senators press DHS over visa approval for Pensacola naval base shooter Nadler gets under GOP’s skin MORE (R-Wis.) said the fight would force lawmakers to pause the impeachment trial and keep Congress in a “state of limbo” as the court battle plays out.

“Do we want to elongate this thing even further? I don’t believe we should,” Johnson told The Hill.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntSekulow indicates White House not interested in motion to dismiss impeachment articles Nadler gets under GOP’s skin Grassley signs USMCA, sending it to Trump’s desk MORE (R-Mo.), the No. 4 Republican senator, added that Trump “should” invoke the legal protection after the House skipped resolving their own legal fights with the administration before voting on the impeachment articles.

“It will have to go to the courts and absolutely it will be drawn out,” he said.

Constitutional scholars say guidance from previous Supreme Court decisions may be of limited use to clear the thicket surrounding a possible assertion of executive privilege, the legal doctrine that shields certain presidential and executive communications from disclosure.

The most relevant case involves President Richard Nixon’s privilege claim over the Watergate tapes. Ruling against Nixon in 1974, the justices said a president cannot withhold important evidence from an ongoing criminal investigation.

But while the Nixon case asked the justices to draw a line between executive privilege and law enforcement, Trump’s privilege assertion would present a novel separation-of-powers question the high court did not address in 1974.

The prospect of a legal battle has been simmering since Bolton opened the door earlier this month to testifying in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed.

Bolton is one of four witnesses Democrats are hoping to call to testify. They also want Michael Duffey, an Office of Management and Budget (OMB) staffer; acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySenate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses Hakeem Jeffries tells Senate in impeachment proceedings they should subpoena Baseball Hall of Fame after Jeter vote Video becomes vital part of Democrats’ case against Trump MORE, and Robert Blair, a Mulvaney aide.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer urges declassification of letter from Pence aide No rush to judgment on Trump — it’s been ongoing since Election Day Collins walks impeachment tightrope MORE (D-N.Y.) signaled this week that he is willing to accept a court battle in order to get witness testimony or documents.

“Look, if the White House tries to exert executive privilege on an order that passes by definition in a bipartisan way and is signed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of on a subpoena, I think that the courts would look very favorably on that,” he told reporters.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenFemale impeachment managers say American public know a ‘rigged’ trial when they see one Schumer urges declassification of letter from Pence aide Lawmakers introduce bill to reform controversial surveillance authorities MORE (D-Calif.), one of the House managers, said Bolton “has a right to testify if he wants to.”

“Executive privilege cannot be used to prevent a witness who is willing to testify from appearing, and certainly not one who no longer works in government. It’s not a gag order. And witnesses testify on national security all the time,” she tweeted.

Democrats would need four Republicans to vote with them to successfully call a witness, and GOP senators are expressing confidence the votes are not there.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Senate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses Tensions between McConnell and Schumer run high as trial gains momentum MORE (R-Alaska), who has been seen as a swing vote, appeared wary of a legal fight, characterizing House Democrats as trying to get the Senate to go through a legal battle they bypassed.

“It’s kind of like the House made a decision that they didn’t want to slow things down by having to go through the courts,” she said. “And yet now they’re basically saying you guys need to go through the courts. We didn’t but we need you to. That’s kind of where we are.”

Trump, speaking in Davos this week, didn’t specifically say he would invoke executive privilege if Bolton was called to testify. But hinted at concerns that Bolton could be asked, or testify about, Trump’s thoughts or conversations they had on national security measures.

“But when you have a national security — where you could call it ‘presidential prerogative.’ You could just call it — the way I look at it, I call it ‘national security’ — for national security reasons. ‘Executive privilege,’ they say. So that would — John would certainly fit into that. When you’re a national security advisor … I just think it’s very hard,” he said.

Jay Sekulow Jay Alan SekulowDemocrats hammer abuse of power charge, allege Trump put self over country Video becomes vital part of Democrats’ case against Trump Democrats sharpen case on second day of arguments MORE, Trump’s personal attorney and a member of the impeachment team, told Fox News that executive privilege dates back to the country’s founding and has been “overwhelmingly recognized by the Supreme Court.”

But other schools of thought say the senators could resolve the privilege issue themselves, obviating the need to go to court, but putting senators in the middle of a murky battle at the intersection of law and politics.

While the Constitution grants the Senate the “sole” power to try impeachments and calls on the chief justice to preside, the founding document is silent on evidentiary matters in impeachment trials.

James Robenalt, an attorney with the firm Thompson Hine and an expert on Watergate, said the Constitution and Senate rules empower the upper chamber to decide questions of evidence admissibility.

“I think the Senate has the right to make its own rules and rulings,” Robenalt said. “That should keep the courts out of privilege decisions.”

Some Republicans have warned that if the Senate rules against Trump’s privilege claim it could permanently erode crucial presidential protections.

“Here’s what I’m going to tell future Houses: If you blow through these privileges because you want to impeach a president before the election and you come to the Senate and you ask me to destroy the privilege, forget it,” Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDemocrats hammer abuse of power charge, allege Trump put self over country Video becomes vital part of Democrats’ case against Trump Nadler plays 1999 clip of Graham defining high crimes: ‘It doesn’t even have to be a crime’ MORE (R-S.C.) told reporters.

He added that, aside from a court battle, “the only option available to the Senate now is to recognize the privilege, and that’s the end of Bolton’s testimony.”

Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsSchumer urges declassification of letter from Pence aide Republicans take aim at Nadler for saying GOP senators complicit in ‘cover-up’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clash over rules MORE (R-N.C.) also appeared to indicate to reporters that he thought the fight over privilege could be decided by the Senate.

“It’s going to ultimately be determined by that Senate trial in terms of this particular case. I think jurisprudence and other judicial renderings will take long after this,” he said, but added that talk of a drawn-out court battle was a “false narrative.”

But asked about the notion that senators should decide the privilege issue, some Republicans appeared to balk, raising questions about whether the caucus would throw itself into the center of the battle.

“That would not be my view,” Blunt said.

Johnson also appeared visibly perplexed, and noted it could blur the separation of powers.

“The Senate may take that position, I’m not sure the president would,” he said. “I actually want to make sure the Article II branch maintains its separation.”

In addition to bogging down the impeachment trial in a lengthy court fight, Democrats’ pursuit of witnesses risks backfiring in other ways, warned a member of Trump’s defense team. Attorney Alan Dershowitz Alan Morton DershowitzDemocrats hammer abuse of power charge, allege Trump put self over country Democrats sharpen case on second day of arguments ‘Emotion’ from Trump’s legal team wins presidential plaudits MORE said Democrats risk opening the door to witnesses sought by some Republicans, including the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: ‘Right matters. And the truth matters.’ Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: ‘Statute of limitations’ for Biden apology is ‘up’ Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE.

“I think Democrats will rue the day they sought witnesses because their witnesses will probably be blocked by executive privilege or by court proceedings involving executive privilege,” Dershowitz said Wednesday in a Fox News interview. “But the Republican witnesses, like Hunter Biden, there would be no basis for blocking their testimony.”