“Nobody has done an investigation anywhere near like the Mueller investigation of the Bidens, and I think they should. And when this is over the Congress will do it, if we can’t have an outside entity do it,” Graham told reporters.

“You know why I don’t want to do it? I love Joe Biden. I don’t want to do this,” Graham said, before adding: “I don’t want it to be Lindsey Graham, because it will be hard for me, but if I have to I will do it.”

There’s no evidence that Biden was acting with his son’s interests in mind when he pushed for Shokin’s dismissal, a position that reflected the views of the Obama administration and U.S. allies in Europe. The former vice president has denied doing so and the GOP claims have been debunked by fact checkers.

The GOP feud with the Bidens has loomed over Trump’s impeachment trial as the House managers have repeatedly mentioned them as they’ve presented their case during the last few days. Republicans have pointed to the decision as evidence that Hunter Biden, and potentially the former vice president, need to be called; sparking a constant round of questions for Senate Democrats.