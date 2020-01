(THE AGE) A British entrepreneur’s proposal to harvest the fur of koalas killed in the bushfire catastrophe and sell it as a public fundraiser has been condemned as “grotesque” and “sick”.

Ryan-Mark Parsons suggested skinning the animals and making scarves for wealthy fur owners during a morning television appearance that has prompted widespread ridicule and thrown further international attention on the devastating toll the disaster has inflicted on Australia’s world renowned wildlife.

