A New Mexico homeowner told Albuquerque police an intruder entered his residence around midnight Saturday, KOB-TV reported.

But once again, an American citizen chose to exercise his Second Amendment rights and had a gun on hand.

With that, after a confrontation between the homeowner and the alleged intruder, the homeowner fired a single shot, the station said, citing initial remarks provided to 911.

Emergency services said the suspect was dead when they arrived at the scene, KOB reported.

Who is the suspect?

Police released the identity of the suspect — Felix Yazzie — on Wednesday, the station said.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said the department ruled the shooting a “likely justifiable homicide,” the Albuquerque Journal reported, adding that the case was turned over to the district attorney for review.

Anything else?

A KOB reporter said he spoke to a man who remarked that he’s lived in the neighborhood for about nine years and that it’s relatively quiet and was surprised about the incident.

Here’s a preliminary video report from KOB: