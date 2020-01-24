Swedish climate worrier Greta Thunberg held a press conference in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday and complained the climate movement’s demands (on fossil fuel divestment) have been “completely ignored” this week by attendees at the World Economic Forum.

Asked for her impressions of the event, a clearly underwhelmed Thunberg was to the point, saying “We had a few demands (coming into the World Economic Forum). Of course these demands have been completely ignored. We expected nothing less,”

She cautioned that while world does not treat, “this crisis as a crisis, and as long as the facts are ignored, we will not solve this crisis.”

As long as the science is being ignored, and as long as the facts are not being taken into account, leaders can continue to ignore the situation, Thunberg continued.

The 17-year-old spoke alongside fellow youth climate activists from the Fridays For Future campaign.

They were Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, Loukina Tille from Switzerland, Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Isabelle Axelsson from Sweden:

Thunberg was asked specifically about India and its response to her climate entreaties: “My message to India is the same as to every other country,” she replied.

We need to listen to the science, and we need to treat this crisis as the crisis it is.

Thunberg also turned her attention to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who took time Thursday to advise her to attend college and study economics before telling others how to manage the planet’s resources.

Before taking the stage, she had Tweeted this response:

My gap year ends in August, but it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/1virpuOyYG — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

Asked about Mnuchin’s comments, the Swede said: “Of course it has no effect. We are being criticised like that all the time.”

“If we cared about that, we would not be able to do what we do. We put ourselves in the spotlight.”

At the end of the press conference, Thunberg and her fellow activists marched through Davos to conduct their regular School Strike for the climate.

